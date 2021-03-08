TEXAS – As spring break begins for college students and the statewide COVID-19 mask mandate is coming to an end, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) is working to keep alcohol away from people under age 21.

During the TABC’s annual spring break public safety operations, agents will go undercover at bars, liquor stores, restaurants and other locations where alcohol is sold to monitor for compliance.

“The goal of this operation is not to penalize retailers, but to help them understand the importance of following the law and putting the safety of their customers first,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said.

Businesses that sell to people under 21 could face civil fines or alcohol license suspension. Employees who conduct the illegal sales could face a Class A misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $4,000 and up to a year in jail.

Agents are focusing on businesses located in popular spring break destinations along the Texas Gulf Coast.