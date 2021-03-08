The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear former President Donald Trump's lawsuit against the Wisconsin Elections Commission, the last of his challenges aimed at overturning the results of the 2020 election.

The suit, filed one month after Democrat Joe Biden won the Badger State by over 20,000 votes, alleged that argued Wisconsin election officials violated the Constitution by expanding mail-in voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

By declining Trump's suit, the Supreme Court, which is comprised of three Trump appointees, put an end to the former president's legal challenges. More than 60 lawsuits brought by the former president and his allies in multiple state and federal courts, including the Supreme Court, failed because they were unable to prove allegations of voter fraud.

Trump lost the 2020 election to Biden — 306-232 — and there is no evidence of widespread election fraud in the 2020 election, a statement which has been backed up by a number of officials, including Trump's former attorney general William Barr and former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Christopher Krebs.

The court did not provide any further explanation for their rejection, as per standard practice, but denying Trump's appeal means that fewer than four of the judges voted to hear the case.

When Trump filed the suit, he asked the Supreme Court to fast-track the case so it could be heard before Congress met on Jan. 6 to certify the Electoral College results. The court denied the request.

The court also declined to hear a lawsuit filed by Texas against battleground states Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, and several other Trump challenges to the results of the election in key states.