Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt announced Monday that he will not run for Senate again in 2022, the latest Republican senator to say that they will not seek reelection.

"After 14 General Election victories – three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections – I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year," Blunt said.

In a video message, Sen. Blunt thanked the people of Missouri "for the opportunity to work for you and a better future for our state and our country."

Thank you, Missourians, for the opportunity to work for you and a better future for our state and our country. pic.twitter.com/1GjX74zhZB — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) March 8, 2021

Blunt is the latest GOP Senator to announce they will not seek reelection in 2022, following fellow Republicans Richard Burr (R-NC), Pat Toomey (R-PA), Rob Portman (R-OH), and Richard Shelby (R-AL).

Blunt has served in the Senate since 2011; prior to that, he represented Missouri in the House for 14 years, serving as Republican Whip from 2003 to 2009, and acting Majority Leader after Rep. Tom DeLay, then the leader, was indicted on felony charges and temporarily resigned from the role.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.