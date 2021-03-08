ANGLETON, Texas – Coming on the heels of a winter storm that at one point left 4 million Texans without power, Elon Musk’s Tesla is getting into the energy business.

Bloomberg is reporting that Gambit Energy Storage LLC, a subsidiary of Tesla, is building a battery of sorts in excess of 100 megawatts located in Angleton, Texas, just south of Houston.

According to the report, the battery will be connected to the power grid and be capable of powering approximately 200,000 homes on a warm summer day.

Tesla has so far been tight-lipped about the project.

The energy storage project could be a much-needed shot in the arm for Texas power. The February storm saw about half the state’s generating plants temporarily disabled.

All of the state’s energy production methods – oil, natural gas, nuclear, wind energy – failed to a degree due to frigid temperatures.