ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County leaders say less demand for the coronavirus vaccine among seniors is prompting them to loosen their criteria for who gets a vaccine.

Orange County leaders announced Monday the expanded criteria will included anyone working in an educational institution and people medically vulnerable to COVID-19 – of any age – can now get vaccinated at county distribution sites.

Jessica Scully is an Orange County teacher who’s been wanting to get vaccinated for a while.

“I’m an instructional coach, so I’m in and out of classrooms all day long, so I never really know what I’m being exposed to,” Scully said. “I’m just trying to do my part in protecting my family, my loved ones and obviously the students I work with – I want to keep everybody safe.”

But she had to wait her turn. Since Orange County began administering the vaccine at the convention center at the end of December, it’s been mostly just seniors 65 and up who’ve been able to get it. Now, the county is expanding eligibility to educators and staff working in schools – including higher education, like college - and anyone under 65 who is medically vulnerable.

“All the sites within Orange County provided the individual has the signed form of documentation provided by their healthcare provider,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said.

Demings says increased vaccine supply, along with less demand among seniors, is driving the changes. He says the convention center is only getting about a third of the people it could give shots to each day. Demings says the site is only seeing about 1,000 people show up for appointments a day, but it can do up to 3,000.

Scully says less people meant less waiting.

“I went online just this morning, made my appointment for a time that worked for me, drove right in - didn’t wait at all,” Scully said.

And now she’s now a second dose away from ensuring her and others’ safety at school.

“I think it’s amazing,” Scully said. “Honestly, it’s our step back to normalcy.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis has only expanded criteria in state directive based on age, with plans to drop the age down to 60 beginning next Monday. But Demings says the county considered federal criteria, which is also allowing educators and those medially vulnerable – under 65 – to get shots. Demings pointed out that the vaccine supply is ultimately being directed from the federal government.​