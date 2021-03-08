The fallout from Oprah Winfrey’s highly anticipated interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continued on Monday, with never-before-seen clips revealing more about why the young couple decided to step down from their roles as senior royals in January 2020.

During Sunday’s premiere, Meghan and Harry both spoke of the racism the couple faced both from the press and behind closed doors. While Harry revealed that he “wasn't aware” of the amount of racial prejudice the couple would face, he added “it doesn't take very long to suddenly become aware” of the bias.

The couple also revealed that when Meghan was pregnant with Archie, their firstborn son, there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

In previously unaired clips released Monday morning, Oprah asked the couple point-blank: “Did you leave the country because of racism?"

"It was a large part of it," Harry answered.

Monday’s clips also further detailed Harry’s strained relationship with his family members. None of them, Harry said, have reached out to apologize for not offering enough support to the young couple during their brief time as working royals.

"The feeling is that this was our decision, therefore the consequences are on us. And despite three years of asking for help and seeing, or visualizing how this might end … Look, it's been really hard. Because I'm trying. I'm part of the system with them. I always have been,” Harry said.

While the Royal Family has remained largely silent in the wake of Sunday’s explosive interview, both fans and critics of Meghan and Harry have taken to social media to pick apart nearly every detail

One of the most supportive messages came from tennis star Serena Williams, a longtime friend of Meghan Markle. In a statement posted to Instagram, Williams applauded her “selfless friend” for using her words to “illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced.”

“I want Meghan’s daughter, my daughter and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect,” the post continued. Meghan and Harry are currently expecting their second child together, and revealed during Sunday’s interview that they are having a girl.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked during Monday’s briefing if the administration had any comment on the interview, to which she said: "For anyone to come forward and speak about their own struggles around mental health, and tell their own personal story — that takes courage. That's certainly something the president believes.”

Others who had previously been critical of the couple — like former reality TV star Bethenny Frankel — seemingly reversed their opinions after watching Sunday’s interview.

“I watched M & H sit down. Emotional distress & racism must feel suffocating & powerless. I’m a polarizing, unfiltered(often to a fault)flawed person w a voice. When I heard of the interview,during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice. I’m sorry if it hurt or offended you,” Frankel tweeted Sunday evening.

Ahead of the interview, Frankel tweeted her condemnation of the press surrounding Markle, responding to an image of various negative tabloid headlines by writing in part: “Cry me a river.”

But some were seemingly unmoved by Sunday’s interview. UK television host Piers Morgan, a frequent and vocal critic of Markle’s, tweeted that he refuses to “believe that anyone at the Palace would have refused to help” Markle when she voiced mental health concerns.

Morgan’s comment was in reference to one of the more stunning moments during Sunday’s interview, when Meghan revealed that she struggled with intense suicidal thoughts during the latter months of her first pregnancy.

She said she went to a senior royal staffer and said she needed to get help for her mental health, but was told it would be bad for the family if she did.

“I just didn't want to be alive anymore,” Markle told Winfrey. “And that was a really clear, and real, and frightening, and constant thought.”

“I went to the Institution and I said I need to go somewhere to get help … and I was told that I couldn't, that it wouldn't be good for the Institution,” she continued.

When asked why she didn’t check herself into an institution on her own, Meghan described feeling trapped by her circumstances, explaining that her keys, passport, and all forms of identification were taken once she formally joined the Royal Family.

