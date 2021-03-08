Masks are being made at a facility in Newburgh. The Hudson Valley Mask Company is located in The Accelerator, a business incubator facilitated by the Orange County Industrial Development Agency.

"We make double-filtered face masks. These masks are really great at protecting anybody from COVID and any other kind of airborne diseases," said CEO Marleen Vogelaar.

With a small operation, the company has the ability to make up to one million masks per month.

The material on the four reams was sourced in Italy. The company said it provides the strongest possible filtration. This production line ensures the process is seamless in order to meet their goal.

"We don’t know which mask is coming up the line here is actually going to make a difference and keep somebody safe. And that’s really cool to know," Vogelaar said.

What You Need To Know The Hudson Valley Mask Company is located at The Accelerator at 605 Broadway, a business incubator facilitated by the Orange County Industrial Development Agency (OCIDA)



The facility can produce up to a million masks per month, even with a staff of just eight



The company is powered by parent company Ziel, and received a grant of just under $400,000 from New York state to help in the mass production of masks

The company employs people to aid in the production. Chris Cruz travels 30 minutes every day from Middletown.

"It makes me feel good. It also makes me feel better that we’re doing something to help people," he said.

It received nearly $400,000 from the state in October to help ramp up production of the masks. In return, they are withholding 30 percent of their stock for New York state. The Hudson Valley Mask Company is now in the process of obtaining approval for N95 masks.

Once the masks are packaged, they are run through a sanitization machine to ensure when it arrives to their customers, they are receiving it in the safest way possible.

With eight people now on staff, they plan to hire an additional 12 people later this year.

"That brings economic well-being to this town and independence for people, and I think that’s great," said Vogelaar.

The company plans to produce a total of 38.5 million masks over the next five years, with plans to add another production line in the coming months.