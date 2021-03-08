ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The growing number of families facing food insecurity because of the coronavirus pandemic continues to put stress on food pantries to provide hunger relief.

In Orange County alone, 100 food pantries shut down for a period of time and 10 remain closed according to Second Harvest Food Bank.

Laurie Schoomaker, pantry manager for Healing Hunger Food Pantry, said she made changes to the food pantry in order to keep it open, which included a switch to drive-thru food distribution, gloves to bag the food, and recruit new volunteers. Many of the original volunteers were considered at-risk.

“I solicited friends under the age of 65,” Schoomaker said. “I solicited help friends and Facebook friends.”

Schoomaker said they experienced an increase of 30% of families who need hunger relief.

She said more donations are needed in order to keep it open and continue to serve their community.

The pantry distributes its food on the second Saturday of every month.

This month’s drive-thru event will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 26 Willow Drive.