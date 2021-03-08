Many more Floridians will soon be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that the state will lower the age of eligibility to 60 and older, effective Monday, March 15.

According to the governor, demand for the vaccines among seniors age 65 and older has begun to decrease, saying it's now time to begin offering the vaccine to younger people. DeSantis has said Florida will continue with an age-based approach to eligibilty because older people remain more vulnerable to COVID-19.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.