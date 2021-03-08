ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are teaming up in Orlando with faith leaders to provide COVID-19 vaccines to underserved areas.

Two events held over the weekend were hosted by state Reps. Travaris McCurdy and Anna Eskamani.

Lauretha Burton lives in Parramore and was able to get her COVID-19 vaccine near home at the Shiloh Baptist Church.

“This is a lot easier, we can walk and take care of it, and a lot of people are coming in there, they like it, this is in our neighborhood,” Burton said.

She didn't have to walk far, as her home is less than a quarter mile away, and is thankful for the opportunity after trying for to get a appointment at other sites for a long time.

“I was trying, I had my daughter trying, and my granddaughter, neither one of could get online, shut down or overload or whatever for weeks, this is a lot easier,” Burton said.

On Saturday they administrated 400 COVID-19 vaccine doses at a Vietnamese Catholic Church; on Sunday 600 doses were administered in the Parramore community. The events were for seniors, health care workers, school employees, and law enforcement

“The convenience, and its a trusted site, individuals trust their pastors so for us to collabrate with those institutions makes it a win win for the community,” said McCurdy.