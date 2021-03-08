RALEIGH, N.C. — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the food truck industry continues to see success.

What You Need To Know The food truck industry is seeing business grow despite the COVID-19 pandemic



A North Carolina family shifted their business model in order to continue seeing a profit during the pandemic



The Tacos Neza food truck operates every day in different locations around the Triangle

When restaurants were ordered to close down due to the pandemic last year, Don Jorge and his wife were forced to find a new way to provide for their family.



In June of 2020, he bought a food truck and opened up Tacos Neza.



"It was really tough, because everyone was working in the restaurant business," says Sandy Razo, an employee at Tacos Neza.



Since restaurants depended on to-go orders, the family saw the food truck as the best option to continue doing what they love.



"The restaurant closed, so we had to find something to survive and bring money for the family, pay the bills and all that stuff," Razo says.



The Tacos Neza truck sets up shop daily all around the Triangle. They often can be found outside UNC Rex Hospital, feeding healthcare workers on their lunch break.



