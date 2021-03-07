BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — As the age of eligibility expands for school workers, some Brevard County teachers are being vaccinated this weekend.

Rockledge Regional Medical Center in Brevard County teamed up with local schools on Saturday to provide 300 Moderna vaccine shots.

The Saturday event specifically for educators 50 and up, coincided with the state’s expanded guidelines for teachers.

“I turned 50 in February so I was very happy,” said Holy Trinity teacher Kathy Koos.

Koos said she was thankful for the opportunity to receive her first dose.

“I have been waiting," she said. "I tried on Wednesday, I was online for an hour, and was not able to get an appointment, and when I get the email, I responded yes.”

Teacher Lisa Dykes was excited by the convenience of Saturday’s event for faculty.

“I am appreciative I didn't have to go out and find a place, that this was set up for me,” she said.

Both Dykes and Koos said their school is doing to a good job with safety protocols, but are glad to be able to get the vaccine, which provides an extra layer of safety.

“I love being face to face, and we all want to be together, and I think anyone getting vaccinated is the safest way to do it,” said Koos.

As of last week, school workers across the state were only able to get the vaccine if they were 65 or older.

On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis lowered the age to 50 at hospitals and state sites.

Tom Bowden the Chief operator officer at Rockledge Medical said its very important to keep distributing the vaccine to more ages.

“As our prospective as a health care provider, the more people are vaccinated against COVID-19 the better we are protect our community,” said Bowden.​