WESTBOROUGH, Mass. - Westborough Public School students with special abilities can gain work experience right after classes at the Sugar Shack.

20-year-old Christopher Laplante weighs and packs candy at the BORO Sugar Shack in Westborough. It's his first job.

Laplante has autism and is a student in the Boro program, which helps young adults with special abilities prepare for adulthood. Working in the candy store is part of the vocational work program.

“It’s important for anyone to have skills like this," Laplante said. "This is helping me, making me realize what a real job is.”

The Sugar Shack has had to make some changes because of COVID-19. Students work behind the scenes now, so they don’t have to come in contact with customers.

Laplante says he’s been enjoying his work over the last year. “It’s fun," he said.

But Laplante says having to adjust to a new normal with the pandemic hasn’t been easy. “It’s been rough, I have had my days with this happening.”

He says the Sugar Shack helps keep his mind off of things.

Laplante's job coach Shane Noel said, “All of them have made such amazing progress, despite everything holding us back. “

Laplante's mom, Heather, says she’s seen a difference in her son too.

“I feel like putting in him in this role has given he’s able to have a little bit more confidence, to be like 'Oh I can do this' and 'Oh I can go ahead and do that task' without always looking for reassurance from someone else," Heather said.

Laplante will continue his journey though the program for the next few years. He says as he steps out into the world, his dream one day is to work as a carpenter.