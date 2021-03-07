CLEVELAND — Some homemade desserts are bringing a business dream to life for one northeast Ohio pastry chef.

Right now, Shelby Costo doesn’t exactly have a 9-to-5 job.

“With corona-times, I was laid off most of last year,” she said.

The trained pastry chef is using that to her advantage. Launching her own business, Sweet Costo, where she creates curated menus made to order online.

Her latest sampling of desserts surrounds music legend Dolly Parton.

“Her involvement with the vaccine was so crucial and I just felt like she deserved to be honored,” said Costo.

Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which helped fund the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

To translate the country star’s songs into food, Costo first sketches out each dessert, and picks out adjectives she wants folks to feel when they take a bite.

“It’s funny because my parents were like, ‘is anyone into Dolly Parton now?’” Costo said with a laugh. “And I was like, ‘yeah! They are!’”

It turns out so many people are into Parton now, that Costo sold out of the Dolly desserts.

She makes them at home, and then drops them off at Brewella’s in Lakewood for pick-up.

“It’s so exciting,” said Costo. “I love knowing that 18 people are going to come here this weekend and pick up something that I made and it’s going to make them happy. Like, that’s the best feeling.”

She promotes her latest menu on social media and sometimes her dog gets into the advertising.

A video starring her pet set to the song “9 to 5” caught some customers’ attention, like Michael Gates and Aly Silver.

“I stumbled out of bed and made it to Brewella’s, now I got to get a cup of ambition and I’ll be good to go,” said Gates.

The couple is getting married this fall and Costo is on-tap to make their wedding cake. They’re not necessarily the biggest Parton fans, but are looking forward to trying the treats.

“We like to support local and it’s a bonus because we get to pick it up here and get some Brewella’s, as well,” said Silver.

But, picking up the treats is a sweet surprise for Dolly Parton fan Cierra Smith-Voytek, who can’t wait to peek inside her bakery box.

“Just the fact that she’s done so much over the years and she’s always broke the mold of, like, ditzy blonde lady, right?” Smith-Voytek said. “She just does so many things for the community, it’s amazing. Just absolutely amazing. I love her.”

Parton’s philanthropic efforts prompted Costo to donate a portion of the sales from the musical menu to the Dollywood Foundation.

“I just want to be as supportive of the community as the community is of me,” she said.

Her customers are ready to be supportive too.

“I’m excited, I’m real excited,” said Smith-Voytek.

The latest menu for Sweet Costo may be found on Instagram.