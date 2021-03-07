ORLANDO, Fla. — This is the first weekend for the FEMA-supported vaccination site in Orlando.

The operation, at Valencia College's west campus, has been open seven days a week as officials work to offer thousands of vaccines a day.

While some light, early morning rain could keep some people at home instead of in line at the walk-up vaccination site in the early morning hours Sunday, it's expected to become busy once again as the day goes on.

What You Need To Know FEMA-supported vaccine site is at Valencia West campus in Orlando



Site offering J&J vaccine is 1 dose; Pfizer 2 — they will schedule 2nd visit when you are there





No appointment needed at Orlando FEMA site for those eligible for vaccinations

On Saturday, showers kept long lines down for part of the day. By closing time at 7 p.m., site leaders say they were nearing capacity.

Friday, the site did hit its 3,000-dose capacity limit, just days after expanding the vaccine eligibility to all K-12 school staff, those who are at-risk for COVID-19 who have a doctor's note, Florida residents over 65-years-old as well as law enforcement and firefighters over 50.

They’re offering both Pfizer as well as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the site. For the people who have waited months for this, many are happy to take whichever vaccine is available.

“I would like to say to those who have not gotten the vaccine get it protect yourself and protect others," said Moses Javis, who received his Pfizer vaccine at the site.

That's something state leaders too are encouraging.

“We need to get as many shots in the arms as possible and when we get bogged down if you will with, 'Well I want a specific one', get the vaccine. As I said earlier get the one that’s available to you,” said Rep. Val Demings, (D) Florida 10th District.

Starting Sunday, there will be a new, temporary satellite site offering vaccines in Orange County. That temporary site will be at Kelly Park in Apopka, open from March 7-10 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.​

The Valencia College West Campus site will be open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. or until they reach dose capacity.