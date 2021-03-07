DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bike Week brings a big boom in business to Daytona Beach every year.

The area sees thousands of bikers coming into town to sport their wheels, but this year's Bike Week came with an unusual visitor: hail.

Lena Lux, owner of Ormond Beach Mexican restaurant "The Tipsy Taco," said bikers are always more than welcome, because their two-wheeled rides carry in a big boost for business.

“Bike week is pretty exciting for us because we’re coming out of the slow season, and it’s really one of the first times of the season where … it’s like the start of summer," said Lux.

On Saturday, though, she said the hail storm shifted the crowds..

“It was pretty scary this morning from the hotel room,” she said.

“I was driving to the other Harley dealership and the storm was chasing me as I was leaving, but my friends are all still there at the diner … hail came in … a crap ton of rain immediately," said bike week visitor Chris Ollis.

Lux said the sight of so much hail made Saturday look more like a winter day.

“There was what looked like snow all over the parking lot," said Lux.

Then, after the morning hail came afternoon wind gusts.

“The weather definitely impacted us, where we were very slow today for lunch until the weather cleared up again," said Lux.

Lux said in spite of a slow start, she’s confident loyal customers will turn the tides.

"A lot of the tourists are what I like to call ‘regular tourists.’" she said. "It’s the same tourists that come down every year. So people have their favorite stops that they go to, and you see familiar faces."

This year marks Daytona Beach’s 80th annual Bike Week.​