TEXAS — Gov. Greg Abbott’s order reversing the statewide make mandate will go into effect on March 10, but the state’s favorited grocery retailer has taken a stance in opposition.

Originally, H-E-B stated on Twitter that it would only strongly encourage mask wearing in stores after the order went it effect.

Hi, Jared. H-E-B strongly encourages the use masks and requires it for all Partners and vendors. We ask that all our customers please wear masks in our stores. To protect the safety of our Partners, we will not engage in confrontation. — H-E-B (@HEB) March 2, 2021

Earlier this weekend, the retailer changed their phrasing stating this a press release:

“While statewide policy has changed, our store protocol has not. Mask use at our stores will remain. Our signs requiring mask use will remain posted at entrances and we will continue to make announcements in store.”

The store also stated that to help keep Texans healthy, it would follow the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local health officials on COVID-19 prevention “until all Texans including our Partners have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.”

H-E-B will give masks to those who enter the store without one.

“The ending of mask ordinances puts real pressure on retailers to enforce an emotional topic for many. We ask for kindness and understanding from our customers in our expectation of them to wear masks in our stores,” the press release reads.

Other safety protocols such as sanitization stations, plexiglass partitions and social distancing will remain in place.