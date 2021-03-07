NAPLES, N.Y. — ​After serving the Rochester community for 22 years, a retired firefighter is living his dream of starting a brewery.

Greg Borden will be opening up Engine 14 Brewery in Naples.

It’s all thanks to a $200,000 loan from Ontario County.

Borden says this dream has been in the making for nearly three decades.

"We're super excited about having a space in the Naples area for folks to gather to have a beer and have something to eat and enjoy the Naples valley down here. It's a beautiful location. There's a great view out of the space where we have the outside seating," Borden said.

Border says he is making Engine 14 Brewing to look like an old firehouse.

The new establishment, located on West Avenue, is expected to open sometime this spring or early summer.