AKRON, Ohio — An Akron ice cream shop is giving a classic dessert a tasty twist.

For Kassandra Morrison, there’s art in ice cream.

“I really think rolled ice cream is really cool because it’s really beautiful,” she said.

Morrison co-owns Treatery, and mixes each order with care.

“It is so much fun,” she said. “Honestly, definitely one of the funnest jobs I’ve ever had, and ice cream brings joy to people.”

The shop opened about a year ago in Northside Marketplace.

Morrison starts with fresh ingredients to make the rolled ice cream. Customers can select the mix-ins, with vegan options also available.

“The ice cream itself is, like, some of the best, I would say, because we make it to order,” said Morrison. “It’s not, like, sitting around.”

The Treatery brings a Tex-Mex twist to dessert with taco-shaped waffle cones.

“People love it,” said Morrison. “It’s like a Choco-Taco, even better.”

The newest item on the menu is the cruff, short for “cream stuffed.” It’s ice cream, sandwiched inside a donut, and heated on a panini press.

“They actually use the panini press for a lot of weird things in Germany, so I tried to find one on the internet and then I saw people doing ice cream,” said Morrison. “You can do all kinds of things in there.”

It’s attracting all kinds of people to try the menu.

“It’s been popping!” Morrison said. “People are vining with the cruffs and tacos. There’s nothing else like it around here currently.”

The treats are taking Morrison from someone who never dreamed of owning an ice cream shop, to someone not able to imagine life without it.

“It’s super unique. It’s super pretty,” said Morrison. “It’s just like an experience.”