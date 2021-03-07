DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — One person was killed Saturday in Daytona Beach after a crash involving a fire engine, according to Daytona Beach Fire Department Chief Jakari Young.

No information was immediately released on when and where the wreck happened.

The crash caused DBFD Engine 4 to roll onto its side, Young said in a post on Twitter. All of the firefighters on the truck were able to safely exit the vehicle and rendered aid to the driver of the other vehicle, the post said.

That person ultimately did not survive the wreck, Young's post said.

Investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.