SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County’s stockpile of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being used to help other parts of the state.

During a call Friday, Florida officials informed Seminole County’s office of Emergency Management, the 3,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines they already had in their possession will be shifted to another vaccine program.

Seminole County’s vaccine numbers are higher than other areas, so state leaders have decided to shift the surplus vaccines to areas that need it more.

Seminole County leaders don’t know when the state is picking up the vaccine or where it's going.