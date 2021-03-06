TOLEDO, Ohio — The entertainment, bar, and restaurant industries had a difficult year in 2020, but as progress is seen in the fight against COVID-19, those in the mobile bartending services are crossing their fingers for a successful 2021.

Many mobile bartending businesses has a slow 2020 from COVID-19 regulations

Brennan Stanford has been prepping the liquor bottles, getting ready for a new business opportunity.

“We are unbelievably excited to move into this space,” Stanford said. “We’ve been looking forward to this basically since they opened. We started working with these guys.”

He works with his passion he’s had for more than a decade, including scooping some ice into a cup, and pouring some bourbon for a bourbon and ginger.

“When I was in college, I started bartending at a local bar down in Bowling Green, and I ended up having a couple regulars that were down at our bar asked me to bartend the weddings, and it just kind of snowballed from there,” he explained.

For the last 15 years, Stanford has loaded bartending supplies into a truck and drives anywhere and everywhere for his Premiere Pour bartending businesses, while balancing a day job.

“Having the time and the flexibility and, you know, a day job that also is in the same industry, you know, being able to let those two play together is part of the biggest thing with being able to have a day job and being able to do this on the side as well,” said Stanford. “I absolutely love this and I wouldn’t change this for the world.”

The Venues in Toledo, which Stanford recently partnered with to provide his company’s services for weddings, he sees as a great opportunity after a tough 2020 for bartending businesses everywhere.

“It’s been very difficult, obviously,” he said. “With events getting canceled pretty much last year, a lot of pivoting to do, we had a lot rescheduling to do towards the end of the year, a lot of people that had moved their events from April, May, June, into the end of last year and then into this year.”

Stanford has toured some more construction at The Venues, excited for 2021 as the demand for his services picks back up.

“They’ve got a lot of big things coming in here and all of this is very, very exciting,” said Stanford. “I’ve got a very fantastic girlfriend that helps me run a lot of it, and I’ve been doing this for 15 years now and it’s just second nature.”

He continues to be hopeful for the light at the end of the tunnel, worthy of a drink to celebrate.