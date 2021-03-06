TOBACCOVILLE, N.C. — Before the COVID-19 pandemic Harmony Ridge Farms in Tobaccoville sold most of its meat and produce to restaurants.

The farm was very successful in working with restaurants in the farm-to-table movement, but when many restaurants had to shut down during the pandemic the farm lost a lot of its business.

Isaac Oliver, owner of Harmony Ridge Farms, says the farm's revenue dropped by 90% in March 2020.

Oliver knew he needed to make some big changes if he wanted to keep his farm, so he switched sales to Community Supported Agriculture.

The CSA model counts on local households to buy a membership, getting boxes of different goods from the farm each week.

The boxes can have meat, eggs, fruits and vegetables, and bread, whatever the farm has produced that week.

“The community really came out and supported us in a big way,” Oliver says.

Winter is difficult with less produce to offer, but Oliver is hopeful the spring harvest will bring in more customers.

The boxes come with free delivery to Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Charlotte. Oliver plans to debut a low-income CSA this spring to help families with a limited budget.