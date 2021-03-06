WORCESTER, Mass. - As Massachusetts begins to allow larger scale venues to open with capacity restrictions, some downtown Worcester restaurants say they need to see more foot traffic before they can reopen.

The Worcester Beer Garden on Franklin Street in downtown Worcester is set to reopen on April 13.

Gary Benacquista of the Grid Hospitality Group says the decision comes as Governor Charlie Baker is easing restrictions on the number of people who can attend private events. The Beer Garden also has a lot of outdoor seating.

Benacquista, the Grid Hospitality Group's Director of Operations, “We decided that we're in a good spot to open in a meaningful way.”



But two of the company’s other restaurants downtown aren’t expected to reopen until the fall. Benacquista says it’s because they rely on traffic from the Hanover Theatre and the DCU Center. The Hanover Theatre can have performances at 50 percent capacity. Staff says they’ll be able to have some events like dance studio recitals.



Hanover Theatre President and CEO Troy Siebles said, “The big shows still need 100 percent capacity or close to it to work, so they will they won't come to town until the fall. So we're still looking at the fall for a major reopening. “



The Worcester Red Sox and Massachusetts Pirates are expected to start their seasons at home in May. Large venues like the DCU Center and Polar Park can open at 12 percent capacity starting on March 22.



Benacquista said, “You know that's not really gonna send a lot of traffic downtown yet. But I think we as we get warmer weather and get closer to more immunity and more vaccinations. I think that we will see expanded capacity.”



Meanwhile, Benacquista says it’s been tough to not have all the Grid Hospitality Group's restaurants open yet, but seeing things begin to reopen is a step in the right direction