While first responders are saving lives on the frontlines of COVID-19, many workers play a vital role behind the scenes.

From clearing blocked drains, to repairing leaky pipes, to installing medical gas piping – the problems continue to pile up for plumbers during the pandemic.

“It’s to the point now where it’s second nature,” said Dustin Griffin, the co-owner of Fonseca and Griffin Plumbing and Mechanical. “Somebody could be sent home from the hospital that day being infected, and then their water heater goes out, well somebody has to go in and do their water heater.”

Griffin and his team provide services in homes, businesses, hospitals and non-profit organizations like Clear Path for Veterans. They’re working hard to keep everyone safe while facing challenges of their own.

“The unknowns, really,” said Griffin. “You don’t know what you’re going into. A lot of people that were sent home with COVID, you know; what their symptoms were. Other than that, really PPE, rubber gloves, boots.”

They also have to manage increasing calls with fewer employees – at times working 20 hour shifts. But Griffin says someone has to do the job, referring to themselves as the drain doctors.

“You don’t just pick your plumber, you pick your plumber like you would a physician,” said Griffin. “We come in, we diagnose the issue and we take care of the problem.”