ORLANDO, Fla. — The federally-supported COVID-19 vaccination site at Valencia College's west campus is offering Johnson & Johnson's newly approved single-dose vaccine in addition to the Pfizer vaccine.

J&J vaccine is 1 dose; Pfizer 2 — they will schedule 2nd visit when you are there



No appointment needed at Orlando FEMA site for those eligible for vaccinations

The site is able to administer thousands of doses each day.

People who qualify for vaccination can choose between Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer when they arrive, officials said.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management says the site has 2,500 Pfizer doses and 500 Johnson & Johnson doses to give each day.

Out of Johnson and Johnson for the day, only giving Pfizer for the rest of Friday pic.twitter.com/djnISEP5xq — cheryn stone (@cherynstone) March 5, 2021

Around noon Friday, officials said they were out of their daily allotment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, though Pfizer doses were still available.

Those who choose Pfizer will be scheduled for their second-shot appointment on site.

"Think about where we were in January to have three vaccines in a short period of time available is just almost a miracle. ... It is ultimately about saving lives," said U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Orlando, who was there Friday morning.

Appointments are not required for this vaccination site.

Vaccination "satellite sites" are not offering a choice of vaccine, officials said. The Engelwood Neighborhood Center satellite site in Orange County is administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while the St. Cloud Civic Center site has only Pfizer. The Engelwood site reached its vaccination limit also around noon, though Orlando Police said anyone who stops by the site after it reached capacity would be pre-registered for a vaccination on Saturday.