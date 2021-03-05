RALEIGH, N.C. — According to a study from the University of Oxford, cutting meat and dairy products out of your diet could reduce your food carbon footprint by up to 73%. That statistic is just one of the reasons a mother-daughter duo decided to launch a vegan meal delivery service in Raleigh.

"Children should be allowed to live their dreams and to be able to move forward with their passions," says Sandra Carrington-Smith, mom and owner of Gaia's Kitchen and Catering. "Vegan food can be just as affordable as animal-based food, and also just as tasty."

Sandra's 16-year-old daughter, Morgan, went vegan because of a guy she saw on social media. "He’s a plant-based activist and Ted Talker. His name is Earthling Ed, and I watched a ton of his TikToks one day, and I just decided enough is enough," she says.

As someone who loves animals and the environment, Morgan says it was a no brainer. "Nowadays, it’s become really clear that there’s a huge climate crisis and we need to do something about it."

Morgan's desire to change the world is what convinced her mom to help her start the business. Sandra used her knowledge of the catering industry and tweaked some of her authentic Italian recipes to get it up and running.

"Support from my family has pretty much made all the difference in this," Morgan says.

As far as Sandra is concerned, this is what being a parent is all about.

"I feel that she, probably 20 years down the road, will have other businesses as well," Sandra says. "A journey of a thousand miles starts with one step."

Morgan and Sandra say they plan to start using eco-friendly packaging for their meals. They also donate any unsold meals to Food Not Bombs, a nonprofit in the area.