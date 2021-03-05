OCALA, Fla. — Thousands of seniors are now getting shots in the arm in a part of Central Florida where people haven’t had as much access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday announced the opening of a three-day vaccination event at On Top of The World, a senior living community in Ocala.

For now, the governor is directing state-run sites to vaccinate primarily individuals 65 and older. But he said the age will be lowered sometime in March, when more vaccines become available.

“The next change is going to be lowering the age down to either 60 or 55,” DeSantis said.

“Most likely we’ll do 60, and we’ll do the next week 55.”

DeSantis admitted that while nearly 60% of seniors in most of the state have been vaccinated, Marion County is lagging behind.

“We’re really leading the way [as a state], but Marion was under 50 percent, in fact in the low 40s, so we really believe that being able to do these shots here is going to help,” De Santis said.

State data also show not as many people in Marion County have received shots as in nearby Lake and Sumter counties, based on the number of shots provided and the overall population of those counties.