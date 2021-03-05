CASSELBERRY, Fla. – As more and more seniors in Central Florida get vaccinated, many say they are enjoying life post-vaccination.

“After the second shot, I didn't know whether to scream, cry. I did not know what to do. I felt this feeling of euphoria,” Connie Carberg said.

The 69-year-old from Casselberry received her shot February 9. She said it was challenging during the early stages of the pandemic .

“It was tough, really tough. I didn't go anywhere. I used Shipt all the time so I didn't have to go and get my groceries, and I didn't want to take any chances at my age,” Carberg said.

Now she is venturing out of the house more, going to stores, and appreciating the little things.

“Very excited. Now I have no issues going in. If I need a prescription or gift, I feel very secure coming up here,” she said.

Being fully vaccinated, she said, means more family time with grandchildren.

“I can just relax and play, along with my son and daughter-in-law.”

They are in Orlando. Carberg is also hoping to soon see her brother who lives in New York.

CDC is recommending people continue to follow its guidelines, including wearing masks even after getting vaccinated – something Carberg continues to do.

“Out of respect for other people, that's why I do it,” she said.

As she remains cautious, under her mask is a big smile being excited about the future.

“Being reborn again to live life and know there is life at the end of the tunnel,” she said.