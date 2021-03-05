John McAfee, the founder of the eponymous cybersecurity company McAfee, and adviser Jimmy Watson have been indicted in a Manhattan federal court, charged with money laundering and fraud charges, according to federal prosecutors.

McAfee and Watson exploited a widely used social media platform and enthusiasm among investors in the emerging cryptocurrency market to make millions through lies and deception," Audrey Strauss, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement. McAfee and Watson are accused of using McAfee's Twitter account to promote various cryptocurrency offerings to his over 1 million followers to inflate their market price, then sell them once prices rose, according to the Department of Justice. "McAfee, Watson, and other members of McAfee’s cryptocurrency team allegedly raked in more than $13 million from investors they victimized with their fraudulent schemes," Strauss warned. "Investors should be wary of social media endorsements of investment opportunities." "As alleged, McAfee and Watson used social media to perpetrate an age-old pump-and-dump scheme that earned them nearly two million dollars," FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. said in the same statement, adding: "When engaging in illegal activity, simply finding new ways to carry out old tricks won’t produce different results. Investment fraud and money laundering schemes carry a strict penalty under federal law." The charges carry with them a maximum potential prison sentence of 5 years, if convicted. McAfee is currently being detained in Spain on separate criminal charges filed by the United States Department of Justice’s Tax Division.