White House press secretary Jen Psaki expressed the administration’s disappointment with the jobs report released on Friday, calling the progress “unacceptable” despite the U.S. having added 379,000 jobs in February alone.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the economy added 379,000 jobs in February



President Joe Biden is meeting with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the state of the economy Friday afternoon

While the figure is a marked increase from the 166,000 added jobs in January, the actual unemployment rate remained steady at 6.2%. The number of Americans unemployed – 10 million – is much lower than they were at the height of the pandemic in April 2020, but it's still far below pre-pandemic figures.

“While (the job’s report) shows some progress, it also shows the long road ahead,” Psaki said during a press briefing on Friday. “At this month’s pace, it will take us more than two years to get to pre-pandemic employment levels, and it will take even longer at the average pace over the last three months. This is unacceptable.”

February’s job growth did nothing to reduce the chronic disparities between white Americans and minorities that reflect broader economic inequalities, which Psaki also noted in Friday’s briefing.

The unemployment rate for Black Americans rose last month for the first time since April, surging from 9.2% in January to 9.9% in February. The number of African Americans who said they were employed fell by 164,000. And the number who said they were unemployed rose by 129,000.

The proportion of adults who are either working or looking for work — the so-called labor force participation rate — was 61.4% in February, down sharply from 63.3% a year earlier. This proportion is now close to where it was back in the mid-1970s, before a huge influx of women entered the American workforce. What’s more, February’s 6.2% unemployment rate, though down significantly from last spring, is still high compared with 3.5% one year earlier.

Psaki stressed the need for Congress to pass Biden’s American Rescue Plan “so we can get Americans back to work, and so we can get relief to the millions of people who are struggling.”

Psaki was questioned about several concessions the president has made over the course of negotiations on his COVID relief package, which reporters pointed out seemed tailored to the more moderate Democrats in the Senate. One such concession came on Wednesday, when Biden agreed to lower the income limits for many Americans to receive direct stimulus payments.

Another expected concession may come in the form of unemployment benefits.

In the initial draft of his $1.9 trillion package, President Biden proposed a federal unemployment benefit of $400 per week, an increase from the current rate of $300 per week, which is set to expire in mid-March. The House passed the version of the bill containing the $400 weekly benefits before sending it to the Senate.

The actual number may stay at $300 per week with a new amendment expected to be introduced Friday by Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE), with his proposal extending the benefits through September.

The amendment also proposes making the first $10,200 of unemployment insurance received in 2020 non-taxable, a component Psaki said “would provide more relief to the unemployed than the current legislation,” despite the weekly allocations being the same. Unemployment checks are typically included in taxable income.

In order to get Americans back to work, the administration is planning to create good-paying, union jobs, with a focus on infrastructure, Psaki said, although she would not specify when a comprehensive outline will be finalized.

Psaki’s remarks on infrastructure came on the heels of a Thursday meeting Biden hosted alongside Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, where the president stressed the need to modernize American infrastructure.

“The United States could be “a hell of a lot more competitive around the world if we have the best infrastructure in the world,” Biden said ahead of Thursday’s closed-door meeting.

The president answered several shouted questions about the American Rescue Plan as reporters were ushered from the room, saying he has “been talking to a lot of my Republican friends in the House and the Senate” in order to ensure its passage.

When asked if he was comfortable limiting direct payments in his plan, Biden responded with a simple, “yes.”

Biden was joined by Vice President Kamala Harris Friday afternoon to receive their weekly briefing on the state of the economy from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Yellen and other economic advisers are presenting an update on Friday’s job report, which the president said proves the passage of the American Rescue Plan is "urgently needed."

The slight improvements in February's jobs report were likely due, in part, to the relief package passed in late December; without a third stimulus package, Biden said, "these gains are going to slow."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.