As the state continues to expand vaccinations into younger age groups, there are still many elderly residents without access, including homebound seniors unable to go to vaccination sites or pharmacies.

“Just getting them resources that are basic resources has always been a challenge,” says Karen Miller, a nurse with BAYADA Home Health Care, who makes about 30 home visits a week. “If they can’t get out to get even those resources, how are they going to get out to get vaccinated.”

Bonnie Henshaw is one of Miller’s clients. At 86 years old, the St. Petersburg resident is recovering from a hip replacement and cannot leave the condo she shares with her husband.

“I’d love to be protected from the virus. I mean that’s been a goal since they started making it available,” Henshaw said.

Bonnie Henshaw receives home health care in her St. Petersburg condo from Karen Miller, a nurse with BAYADA Home Health Care (Spectrum News)

But for homebound seniors, there isn’t much access. Drive-through sites and pharmacy visits aren’t possible, and efforts to bring the vaccine to those who can’t leave home seem to minimal compared to how many need it.

“There are 350,000 seniors across the state who receive home health care services,” said Kyle Simon, Spokesperson for the Home Care Association of Florida.

Spectrum News asked the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County if any efforts were underway to reach the homebound, such as mobile clinics.

“At this time, there are not,” spokesperson Maggie Hall said.

At a news conference Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis said the state has vaccinated 1,400 seniors through its homebound program.

“There’s some folks that may not be able to get around as easy. We’re sending teams into the comfort of their home,” DeSantis said. “We’ve done a lot of World War II veterans and Korean War veterans.”

Officials said the state allocates an average of 400 to 500 vaccine doses each week through its homebound program and has plans to expand, though none of those details have been made available.

Simon said the Home Care Association of Florida has been pushing to allow home health care workers to administer the vaccine. However, he also points out the majority of home health care workers haven’t been vaccinated yet either.

“We’ve written to the governor. We’ve been going out and talking to media and meeting with policymakers throughout the state,” Simon said.

But there’s still no word on whether or not the state will consider the association’s suggestion.