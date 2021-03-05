The 117th Congress has been in session for over two months now, but two seats in the House of Representatives still remain vacant. Despite electing two Congressmen to serve in these seats in November, voters in Louisiana will head to the polls starting this weekend to fill them again.

What You Need To Know Voters will head to the polls this weekend to fill two open seats in the U.S. House of Representatives in Louisiana



One vacancy is to fill a seat in New Orelans held by Democrat Cedric Richmond, who left to take a position in the Biden administration



The other is to fill a vacancy left behind by Republican Luke Letlow, who died just days before he was set to be sworn in due to complications from COVID-19



The group of candidates in LA-05 is highlighted by Letlow's widow, Julia Letlow

Early voting begins on Saturday to fill two Congressional vacancies in Louisiana – one in New Orelans held by Democrat Cedric Richmond, who left to take a position in the Biden administration, and the other held by Republican Luke Letlow, who died just days before he was set to be sworn in due to complications from COVID-19.

Both seats are unlikely to flip – Richmond's former district, LA-02, which represents nearly all of New Orleans and parts of Baton Rouge, has only been held by a Republican once since the 1890s, whereas Louisiana's 5th district, which elected Letlow, has been solidly red for decades, with just one Democrat elected since 1993.

But the fields will certainly be crowded with contenders for the two seats. There are 15 candidates vying for the LA-02 seat, 8 Democrats, 4 Republicans, and 3 others, and 12 candidates trying to capture the vote in LA-05, 9 Republicans, 2 independents, and a lone Democrat.

The group of candidates in LA-05 is highlighted by Letlow's widow, Julia Letlow.

"Everything in my life and in my marriage has prepared me for this moment," Julia Letlow, also a Republican, said in a statement when she announced her candidacy. "My motivation is the passion Luke and I both shared: to better this region that we called home and to leave it a better place for our children and future generations."

"I am running to continue the mission Luke started -- to stand up for our Christian values, to fight for our rural agricultural communities and to deliver real results to move our state forward."

Julia Letlow, who has a Ph.D in communication, comes from a higher education background. She currently serves as the executive assistant to the president for external affairs and community outreach at the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Julia Letlow has worked on political campaigns in north Louisiana and was active in her husband’s House run. In her online biography, ULM President Nick Bruno touted her "knowledge of the political climate," saying it was key in providing "advice on governmental matters and policy changes at the local, state, and federal levels."

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the No. 2-ranking Republican in the House, quickly endorsed Julia Letlow after her announcement: "Julia shares the same commitment to public service and I can't think of anyone better to carry on Luke’s legacy in representing Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District."

A number of high profile state Democrats are vying to replace Richmond, including two state senators, Troy Carter and Karen Carter Peterson, Gary Chambers Jr., a community activist and local publisher who gained prominence during protests of the 2016 shooting death of Alton Sterling by police, and Desiree Ontiveros, who owns a balloon and party decor company.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two will advance to an April 24 runoff.

Voters wishing to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day for those congressional jobs, the state education board seat and other municipal elections can do so Saturday through March 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., except Sunday, at early voting locations around the state. Eleven of Louisiana's 64 parishes don't have anything on the March ballot, according to the secretary of state's office.

Spectrum News' Ryan Chatelain contributed to this report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.