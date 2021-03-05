LEWISTON, N.Y. — John Meteer has always played the hands he’s been dealt — that's what got him into brewing almost 20 years ago.

"I won a poker tournament, and took the money to a home-brew store and bought a home-brew kit," he says.

Meteer brewed 10-gallon batches of his beer in his home, until he caught the eye of the owners of Brickyard Brewing Company. Inspiration for new brews can come from anywhere; his most recent muse is a topic most people try to avoid.

"Some mental health stuff hit a little too close to home. About a year ago, not a friend of mine, but someone close enough that it was a wake-up call about suicide," he says.

Meteer is honoring that person with “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay Double IPA.” Buffalo's Stronghold Studio designed the art for free, Niagara Label printed it for free, and Brickyard collaborated with fellow WNY breweries Pressure Drop and Thin Man on the recipe.

"We put this together last year, and then COVID happened," he says. "We kept postponing it and postponing it, and then the fire happened."

Brickyard Brewing was ready to roll out the new brew until a fire tore through its building last summer. Even though they're still recovering, Brickyard isn't keeping a nickel from sales of their newest offering; aside from sales tax, all proceeds are headed to suicide prevention charities.

That sounds almost as good as the beer does.

"Hazy, juicy, soft, like all the New England IPAs that everybody loves right now," Meteer says. "Very fruit-forward, not bitter at all."

Cans go on sale next Saturday.