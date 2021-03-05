ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It was a normal night at the Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016, before the night was rend apart by the horrifying staccato of gunfire.

In a brief moment when the gunman went silent, Ricardo Negron managed to run through a back door and escape what had become a living nightmare.

Before that night, Pulse nightclub was a place where he felt like he belonged.

“It was like a little, you know, piece of being back home, because it was music in Spanish,” Negron said.

Inclusion is important to Negron, which is why he is glad that President Joe Biden recently signed an executive order to fight discrimination against LGBTQ people when it comes to health care, housing and education.

“It’s uplifting," Negron said. "It’s hopeful."

Equality Florida is a political advocacy group working to protect lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer residents. Brandon Wolf, their media relations manager, said that for the last four years, the LGBTQ community has had to fight for basic civil rights.

“It has been a battle for survival for the LGBTQ community," Wolf said. "And it cannot be overstated how important it is to have allies in the fight in the highest positions of power in this country."

Wolf, also a Pulse survivor, walked out of the nightclub alone that night in 2016, having lost his two best friends in the shooting.

His goal now, is to advocate for a world where the friends he lost would be proud to live in. To fulfill the promise he made them, Wolf said the Equality Act has to pass.

“We can keep our foot on the gas, we cannot let up,” he said. “It cannot just be a handful of executive orders that we celebrate, we have to be talking about sweeping and broad and comprehensive non-discrimination protections.”

Spectrum News 13 spoke to officials from the White House who said Biden is prioritizing LGBTQ rights as human rights and that he is the country's most pro-equality president. Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the Biden administration is working diligently to make the Equality Act happen.

“He believes in his heart that all Americans, all human beings, deserve equity. And so, this is what he is fighting for,” Jean-Pierre said. “And like I said, he has put that at the center of every plan, every policy, every executive order he has put forward.”

On Negron’s forearm he has a tattoo in Spanish that reads: “When hate is loose, one loves in self defense.” He said the hatred of that lone gunman almost 5 years ago, fuels his desire to see equality for all.

“But we are really hopeful to see that we can finally make it so that it’s not just an executive order but that it actually becomes the law of the land,” Negron said.

Wold and Negron both said they felt like the Equality Act would codify non-discriminatory protections into the law so that the next president cannot easily sweep them away.