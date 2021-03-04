Publix says it has joined CVS in offering COVID-19 vaccinations to all teachers and school personnel, plus child care workers, and Walmart apparently has done likewise.

“Starting with appointments made during tomorrow’s scheduling opportunity, all Florida K-12 and child care teachers and personnel will be eligible to make an appointment at a Publix Pharmacy,” Publix said Thursday in a news release.

Walmart told Spectrum News on Thursday that it is offering vaccinations to all school personnel, and it apparently is offering them to child care workers as well.

The retail giant’s website now shows “educators” — without age restrictions — among a list of people eligible to receive the vaccine in Florida. “This includes teachers, staff and bus drivers,” the website states.

The site also lists “staff of licensed child-care providers including center-based and family care providers.”

In an email Thursday to Spectrum News, a company spokeswoman listed “educators” in a list of people to whom the retail giant is offering vaccinations. The spokeswoman didn’t list child care workers, and Spectrum News is seeking clarification.

The action of Publix and Walmart, like that of CVS, follows an initiative this week from the Biden administration to get teachers, school staff, and child care workers access to at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March. Biden also said Tuesday the U.S. would produce enough vaccines for every adult in the nation by the end of May.

The U.S. government is providing the vaccine for free to anybody living in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states on its website.

CVS told Spectrum News in an email Wednesday night that the pharmacy chain has “aligned with updated Federal Retail Pharmacy Program guidelines by making appointments available to pre-K through 12 educators and staff and childcare workers in all 17 states where we currently offer COVID-19 vaccines.”

Walmart spokeswoman Rebecca Thomason told Spectrum News in an email early Thursday that the company “will administer vaccines to those eligible as determined by the state and federal governments.”

“As patient eligibility requirements for COVID-19 vaccines expand, we will update our internal processes and online scheduling system to reflect those changes as quickly as possible,” she wrote.

CVS offers the federal vaccinations at limited Florida locations, including Bradenton, Daytona Beach, Haines City, Lakeland, Palm Coast, and Plant City. The company’s website showed all of those locations Thursday as “fully booked.”

Walmart and Sam’s Club showed 119 participating locations, including throughout Tampa Bay and Central Florida, last month when Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program in Florida.

The companies’s moves come despite an executive order this week from DeSantis that expanded the state’s vaccination program but limited it to K-12 teachers age 50 and over. The state’s vaccination program is separate from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, in which certain retail pharmacies receive COVID-19 vaccine supply directly from the U.S. government.

“The federal government put that order in, and so they’ve made the teachers regardless of age eligible. So, they are eligible to get vaccinated per that order,” DeSantis said early Thursday during a news conference in Citrus County. “Our view is if you’re 25, you’re just at less risk than somebody who’s 80. So the age-based approach, we think, is the most effective to reduce mortality.”

Walgreens told Spectrum News on Thursday that it will make K-12 teachers and staff, child care workers, Head Start, and Early Head Start workers eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Walgreens’s participation in that program doesn’t include Florida. Asked if the company plans to expand its participation to the state, a company corporate spokesperson said: “... we will provide updates and additional information as they become available.”

Publix and Winn-Dixie pharmacies join CVS and Walmart as participants in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program in Florida.

Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous said in an email to Spectrum News on Wednesday that the grocery chain follows state executive orders on administering vaccinations.

Representatives of Winn-Dixie didn’t return emails from Spectrum News early Thursday seeking comment on whether it would follow federal guidance in its vaccination program.