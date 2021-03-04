MADISON, Wis. — Community leaders praising a new plan to bring an $18 million Black business hub online in Madison’s Park St. neighborhood by 2022.

The goal is to model the 50,000 square feet, three-story building after Milwaukee’s Sherman Phoenix.

Urban League President Ruben Anthony said he is thrilled the city’s oldest African-American enclave will see a renaissance as a result of tax credits, donations and city/county funding.

"This is a rare occasion where we are not relegated to sitting on the sidelines and watching the community landscape change with zero input," Dr. Anthony said. "We're betting on Black businesses, we're putting this hub out there, because we want black businesses here in this corridor.”

The structure will not only be used as a business center, but as a social and civic community center as well.

"This will include food, personal care, financial, services, entertainment, government programs, along with an ecosystem of business support services," Dr. Anthony said.

Those interested can learn more about the project here.