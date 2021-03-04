CHARLOTTE, NC - There's more foot traffic in Charlotte's Uptown area.



According to the Charlotte Regional Visitor's Authority, the city had its best week of hotel demand since the pandemic began. The CRVA says last week about 90,000 hotel rooms were sold, making a 44% occupancy in Mecklenburg County.

The CRVA says at the lowest point in 2020, hotel occupancy was at 22% the week of April 11, 2020. Officials say more than 100 events at the Charlotte Convention Center were canceled last year, but now things are starting to change.



James Bazzelle, the owner of Mert's Heart and Soul in Uptown, says his restaurant thrived off foot traffic, and with offices and event spaces empty, business hasn't been as busy.



Bazzelle says now that fans are allowed in the Spectrum Center for Hornets Games, and with the return of conventions, he's hoping this brings in customers. He also says he's starting to see more people coming Uptown to get out of the house and get some fresh air.



“This last Saturday the traffic on Tryon St. was more than in the past four months on a Saturday. It was a nice Saturday, I had never seen that many people driving and walking on Tryon on a Saturday in the past four months. And we did good business. As much as we could where people can sit down. So that right there was a positive sign to me again.”



Bazzelle also hopes as more people get the vaccine, the consumer confidence will continue to grow and encourage people to get out to support local businesses. ​