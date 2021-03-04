ORLANDO, Fla. -- State roads 408 and 417 are now open in both directions after they had been shut down temporarily at the interchange Thursdsy afternoon, authorities said.

UPDATE: Both roadways are OPEN in both directions. https://t.co/cnf1FDcDE1 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) March 4, 2021

The shutdown had been attributed to downed power lines, and law enforcement officials had urged motorists who needed to travel through the area to seek alternate routes.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers had reported that the power lines had fallen across the roadways, and "law enforcement is in the process of shutting down the entire interchange," Lt. Kim Montes said.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Check back for more.