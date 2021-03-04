GREENSBORO, N.C. – The ACC women's and men's basketball tournaments are taking place in Greensboro this week and next week with a limited number of fans due to Gov. Cooper's executive orders.

Restaurant owners are still thrilled about the influx of people because, with the coliseum operating at 15% capacity, there will be about 3,000 fans in the stands.

Stamey's Barbecue owner, Chip Stamey, says business typically goes up about 30% during the ACC tournament. They're unsure how much this year will impact business with the limited number of fans, but are hopeful it will still increase sales.

"We'll see how it is during COVID. We'll be spread out so the lines might be a little longer because we'll be six feet apart but I think we can expect it to not be any different as far as once you're in and eating, it will be the same experience for them," Stamey emphasizes.

The Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau is unsure what the economic impact of this year's tournament will be because they're not sure if it will be more of a local crowd, but Stamey and other restaurants are gearing up no matter what.