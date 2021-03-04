GREENVILLE, N.C. — Restaurant workers are now cleared to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but will restaurants require their employees to get vaccinated?

Bret Oliverio is the owner of Sup Dogs restaurant in Greenville.

After learning that his employees could receive the vaccine a week earlier than expected, he wanted to make vaccination a requirement for his employees.

“I just want to put this thing behind us, you know? It's tough wearing masks in 100 degrees in the summer when you're serving outdoors,” Oliverio says.

He says his staff trusts him to operate the business as safely as possible, and there wasn't any backlash about the possible vaccine requirement. However, after having time to think, he changed his mind.

“I thought about it overnight, and I just think the vaccine is too new for people,” he says.

Oliverio still strongly recommends that his employees get the vaccine, but he doesn't want to stop them from working there, if they need more time.

Customer Taiya Cox agrees.

“It does make me feel safer because restaurant workers are really more, you know, likely to get COVID because they're around a lot of different people. So I do feel safer going out,” Cox says.

As encouragement, Oliverio is offering a $150 gift certificate to any employee who gets the COVID-19 vaccine.