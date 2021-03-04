OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A local show is working to increase public awareness for those in the agriculture business.

What You Need To Know Farm show helps people to be aware of agriculture business



The Florida Farm Show is happening on Saturday, March 6



It is a free event and guests must wear masks and social distance

Matt Bronson, a cattle rancher in Osceola County, is looking forward to the Florida Farm Show. This is an agriculture trade and advocacy event based out of St. Cloud is meant to promote local farmers and ranchers.

“And I think it’s important for people to be educated on it and the Farm Show is a great way for people to learn more about where their food is coming from and how it’s produced,” Bronson said.

The show has been dormant the last couple of years because of things like Hurricane Maria and COVID, but organizers want to make a comeback with a focus on small businesses.

Kevin Kersey, the executive director of the Florida Farm Show, said, “We want our attendees … or our guests to be able to come in and spend money with our vendors, spend money at the food trucks, spend money at the beer tent because that’s going to support our local economy.”

The Florida Farm Show is happening on Saturday. It starts at 9 a.m. in the St. Cloud Lakefront Park.

This free event will feature country music band Parmalee and Embertown, a local musical teenage group.

Everyone must have a mask and a temperature screening upon entry. Social distancing measures will be in place with all exhibitors being a minimum of 6 feet apart.

Hand sanitizers and handwashing stations can be found throughout the park. Guests need to bring their own chairs or blanket to enjoy the concerts as no seating is provided.