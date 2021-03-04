DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, CVS is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to K-12 educators and staff, regardless of age.

What You Need To Know New federal rules allow teachers and educational staff of all ages to get a COVID-19 vaccine



They make child care workers eligible for the vaccine



24 CVS pharmacies in Florida are offering COVID-19 vaccines to teachers for free

The Daytona Beach CVS location and one in Palm Coast are already offering the free vaccines to educators.

Under the new rules, 6th grade music teacher Claire Burris, 27, was able schedule an appointment for Saturday.

“I was so surprised," she said. "I was just thinking it was going to be a 50 and older crowd and then I heard about CVS giving it to all teachers.”

As an educator, she wants to protect herself against the virus.

“I think teachers should be able to get the vaccine because we are essential frontline workers," she said. "We are dealing with people every single day, children we see every single day."

“Personally, its also been stressful in my personal life, I have a preexisting condition," she added.

CVS is offering the shots as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy guidelines.

It allows pre-K through 12th grade educators and staff, and childcare workers, to get vaccinated. Florida is one of 17 states where CVS is currently offering COVID-19 vaccines.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says his priority is still vaccinating seniors, but CVS has the right to distribute it to all ages.

“The federal government put that order in so they made the teachers, regardless of age, eligible, so they are eligible to get vaccinated per that order,” said Desantis.

At this time all appointments are booked at the 24 Florida CVS locations that are offering the vaccine.