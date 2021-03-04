OVIEDO, Fla. — Many COVID-19 vaccination sites in Central Florida are prepared to handle an increased demand if the federal government delivers on President Joe Biden’s goal of supplying enough vaccine for every adult American by the end of May to try to beat the pandemic.

Seminole Emergency Manager Alan Harris said the county has been asking for more vaccine for weeks. The county’s mobile site and its site at the Oviedo Mall have the infrastructure and the staffing to handle thousands more doses a week, he said.

Wednesday was a busy day at the Oviedo Mall, where many people were there not to shop but to get their vaccination.

“Did not feel it whatsoever,” Frank DeLuca of DeLand said after receiving a shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

Beverly DeLuca agreed.

“And I’m a big baby,” Frank said, laughing.

The shot in the arm feels like “a sense of relief,” according to Beverly DeLuca, who made the trip from DeLand with Frank.

The DeLucas and many other people who already have been vaccinated said they are hopeful there will be enough vaccine to go around soon so everyone can get their shot in the arm.

“Let’s get back to normal!” Frank DeLuca said.

Wednesday was the first day for a new phase of vaccine recipients at Oviedo Mall, those under the age of 65 who are medically vulnerable to COVID-19 and sworn law enforcement officers, firefighters, and employees of kindergarten through 12th-grade schools over 50 years old.

More than 1,200 appointments were scheduled for vaccinations in Seminole County, but officials could have handled far more.

“We’d love to do our mobile site seven days a week,” Harris said. “We’d love to do this building [Oviedo Mall] seven days a week. We’d love to go into the evening here in this building. There’s simply just not enough vaccine to do that at this time."

Seminole County could administer 3,000-4,000 doses just at the mall site daily, Harris said.

“We’re turning away volunteers because there’s just nothing for them to do,” he said.

If and when more doses are delivered, among those ready to jump in to help are dentists.

"Dentists give injections each and every day, all day," said Dr. Angela McNeight, an orthodontist at Caudill and McNeight Orthodontics in Melbourne. "They’re highly skilled, highly trained, so this is just part of what we do. And as skilled professionals, we want to be a part of this effort."

McNeight said the Florida Dental Association has requested authorization for Florida dentists to administer the vaccine.

According to the American Dental Association, dentists in other states — including Georgia, Alabama, and the Carolinas — are already able to administer the vaccine.

“As the state continues to roll out its vaccination plan, the Florida Dental Association supports having dentists be authorized to administer the vaccine to further maximize the available providers taking part in this important and urgent effort,” Florida Dental Association President Dr. Andrew Brown said in a statement.

“Dentists are highly skilled and experienced in handling routine injections,” he continued. “This is being demonstrated in a growing number of states where dentists have been granted authorization to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The more we can safely administer the vaccine, the better. Florida dentists are ready and willing to help this effort.”