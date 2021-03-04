Capitol Police has requested that the National Guard remain at the U.S. Capitol for an additional 60 days – two months – according to The Associated Press. The request comes amid heightened security concerns at the U.S. Capitol, including a possible plot by a militia group to invade the Capitol on Thursday, March 4.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) first said that she heard from contacts that "the U.S. Capitol Police have asked for a 60-day extension of the Guard’s mission in and around the Capitol, and that the Guard is soliciting states to send contributions."

"No one likes seeing the fortress-like security around the Capitol. And no one wants to again have a security problem in and around this symbolic place," Slotkin continued, adding: "We all have the same goal: to get back to the point where Capitol Police is capable of protecting us without the Guard’s help, and all parties feel confident we can protect the people’s business."

When asked about it a press conference Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that "the decisions about security are made by the security leadership here, and we’ll see what that ask is."

"The issue about the National Guard is one that will be made by the Capitol Police and the police board and the rest, but I’m not in a position to respond to that. But we should have them here as long as they are needed," Pelosi continued, adding: "We have to be sure we are safe enough to do our job, but not impeded."

Speaker Pelosi said they have "drafts" of security proposals, but protecting the Capitol properly will require more funding.

“It's going to take more money to protect the Capitol in a way that enables people to come here — children to come and see our democracy in action, all of you to cover what happens here safely, members to be comfortable that they are safe when they are here," PELOSI ADDED.

March 4 is the date that coincides with a far-right conspiracy theory claiming that former President Donald Trump will be put back into office. March 4 was the original presidential inauguration day until 1933, when it was moved to Jan. 20. A far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, predicted that Trump will rise again to power that day.

The House of Representatives moved planned votes on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act from Thursday to Wednesday amid the threat and increased security. The Senate is still scheduled to convene to begin debating President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief package.

The current National Guard mission at the Capitol ends on March 12.

