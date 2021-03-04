MILWAUKEE— Businesses near American Family Field say they are thrilled to hear that fans will once again be returning to the ballpark in April. The last time fans were in attendance at the stadium was in September 2019.

Just a mile from the stadium, Saz’s on State Street has long been a popular pre-game hangout. Owner Steve Sazama says business took a hit last season by not having fans. Even at a reduced capacity in both the stadium and restaurant, Sazama says it will still help their bottom line. He also says the fact that tailgating will not be allowed could bring more people to the restaurant.

“If it was a rainy day we would have more business, so without the tailgating now that will help your business but we are still limited to our half capacity so it's still not going to be what we hope it to be," says Sazama

Like many other bars, Saz’s operates a gamely shuttle. Saz’s says they expect to hear in the coming days if they will be able to run theirs to the park. ​