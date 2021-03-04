AUSTIN, Texas — Not waiting for the federal government, Austin-based restaurant chain P. Terry’s has increased its minimum wage for full-time employees to $15/hour, Eater Austin and other sources report.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25/hour. It hasn’t budged since 2009.

According to Eater Austin, the increase actually took effect in January and includes those employees who work a minimum of 30 hours per week. That’s about a third of the chain’s total 900 staff.

For most of those employees, the hike represents a wage increase of 25%, or roughly $5,000 per year.

P. Terry’s, to make up for the increased expenditure, raised the price of menu items by 2% in October 2020. The remainder of the cost was absorbed.

The chain has recently opened five new locations and increased its staff by 40% in 2020, reports indicate.

Separately, P. Terry's has announced it is among the Texas businesses that will require staff and customers to continue to wear protective masks on premises despite Gov. Greg Abbott rescinding the statewide mask mandate on Monday.