Dozens of Western New York restaurants and eateries hurt by the pandemic are receiving some help from DoorDash.

The food delivery app announced the winners of its COVID-19 Restaurants Relief Grants Thursday. It’s part of a $200 million program to help struggling businesses across North America.

Fourty two Erie County restaurants have been selected to receive $5,000 grants

773 North, Grand Island

Armor Inn & Tap Room, Lake View

Bada Bing Bar & Grill, Buffalo

Bellini's Bistro, Buffalo

Cantina 62, Buffalo

Carbone's Pizza, Buffalo

Casa Azul, Buffalo

The Cheesy Chick Cafe, Clarence

Coyote Cafe, Hamburg

EM Tea Coffee Cup Cafe, Buffalo

Freddy J's BBQ, Buffalo

Gypsy Parlor, Buffalo

Haak's Cakes, Hamburg

Hat Trix Bar and Grill, Hamburg

The Hollow Bistro & Brew, Clarence

The Isle View, Tonawanda

John & Mary's, Lackawanna

Joe's Deli, Buffalo

Jolly Jug, Amherst

Local Kitchen & Beer Bar, Buffalo

Mel's Place, Chaffee

Milkie’s on Elmwood, Buffalo

Misuta Chow's, Buffalo

My Tomato Pie, Amherst

Nellai Banana Leaf, Williamsville

Nick’s Place Express, Kenmore

Old School Tavern, Buffalo

Park Vue Soul Food Bar and Restaurant, Buffalo

Phat Catz, Buffalo

Pho Cafe, Getzville

Phovana Restaurant, Amherst

Saigon Bangkok, Hamburg

Señor Tequila Mexican Restaurant, Buffalo

Serafim’s Greek on the Street, Kenmore

Sweet Life Dessert Experience, Tonawanda

SZND Dining, Buffalo

Taqueria Los Mayas, Cheektowaga

This Little Pig, Williamsville

Tipico Coffee, Buffalo

Wallenwein’s Hotel, East Aurora

Waves Restaurant, Cheektowaga

Wine On Hertel, Buffalo

They’ll also receive free access to a peer networking platform, connecting them with industry resources and advice from fellow restaurant owners.