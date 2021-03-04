Dozens of Western New York restaurants and eateries hurt by the pandemic are receiving some help from DoorDash.

The food delivery app announced the winners of its COVID-19 Restaurants Relief Grants Thursday. It’s part of a $200 million program to help struggling businesses across North America.

Fourty two Erie County restaurants have been selected to receive $5,000 grants

  • 773 North, Grand Island
  • Armor Inn & Tap Room, Lake View
  • Bada Bing Bar & Grill, Buffalo
  • Bellini's Bistro, Buffalo
  • Cantina 62, Buffalo
  • Carbone's Pizza, Buffalo
  • Casa Azul, Buffalo
  • The Cheesy Chick Cafe, Clarence
  • Coyote Cafe, Hamburg
  • EM Tea Coffee Cup Cafe, Buffalo
  • Freddy J's BBQ, Buffalo
  • Gypsy Parlor, Buffalo
  • Haak's Cakes, Hamburg
  • Hat Trix Bar and Grill, Hamburg
  • The Hollow Bistro & Brew, Clarence
  • The Isle View, Tonawanda
  • John & Mary's, Lackawanna
  • Joe's Deli, Buffalo
  • Jolly Jug, Amherst
  • Local Kitchen & Beer Bar, Buffalo
  • Mel's Place, Chaffee
  • Milkie’s on Elmwood, Buffalo
  • Misuta Chow's, Buffalo
  • My Tomato Pie, Amherst
  • Nellai Banana Leaf, Williamsville
  • Nick’s Place Express, Kenmore
  • Old School Tavern, Buffalo
  • Park Vue Soul Food Bar and Restaurant, Buffalo
  • Phat Catz, Buffalo
  • Pho Cafe, Getzville
  • Phovana Restaurant, Amherst
  • Saigon Bangkok, Hamburg
  • Señor Tequila Mexican Restaurant, Buffalo
  • Serafim’s Greek on the Street, Kenmore
  • Sweet Life Dessert Experience, Tonawanda
  • SZND Dining, Buffalo
  • Taqueria Los Mayas, Cheektowaga
  • This Little Pig, Williamsville
  • Tipico Coffee, Buffalo
  • Wallenwein’s Hotel, East Aurora
  • Waves Restaurant, Cheektowaga
  • Wine On Hertel, Buffalo

They’ll also receive free access to a peer networking platform, connecting them with industry resources and advice from fellow restaurant owners.