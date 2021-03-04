Dozens of Western New York restaurants and eateries hurt by the pandemic are receiving some help from DoorDash.
The food delivery app announced the winners of its COVID-19 Restaurants Relief Grants Thursday. It’s part of a $200 million program to help struggling businesses across North America.
Fourty two Erie County restaurants have been selected to receive $5,000 grants
- 773 North, Grand Island
- Armor Inn & Tap Room, Lake View
- Bada Bing Bar & Grill, Buffalo
- Bellini's Bistro, Buffalo
- Cantina 62, Buffalo
- Carbone's Pizza, Buffalo
- Casa Azul, Buffalo
- The Cheesy Chick Cafe, Clarence
- Coyote Cafe, Hamburg
- EM Tea Coffee Cup Cafe, Buffalo
- Freddy J's BBQ, Buffalo
- Gypsy Parlor, Buffalo
- Haak's Cakes, Hamburg
- Hat Trix Bar and Grill, Hamburg
- The Hollow Bistro & Brew, Clarence
- The Isle View, Tonawanda
- John & Mary's, Lackawanna
- Joe's Deli, Buffalo
- Jolly Jug, Amherst
- Local Kitchen & Beer Bar, Buffalo
- Mel's Place, Chaffee
- Milkie’s on Elmwood, Buffalo
- Misuta Chow's, Buffalo
- My Tomato Pie, Amherst
- Nellai Banana Leaf, Williamsville
- Nick’s Place Express, Kenmore
- Old School Tavern, Buffalo
- Park Vue Soul Food Bar and Restaurant, Buffalo
- Phat Catz, Buffalo
- Pho Cafe, Getzville
- Phovana Restaurant, Amherst
- Saigon Bangkok, Hamburg
- Señor Tequila Mexican Restaurant, Buffalo
- Serafim’s Greek on the Street, Kenmore
- Sweet Life Dessert Experience, Tonawanda
- SZND Dining, Buffalo
- Taqueria Los Mayas, Cheektowaga
- This Little Pig, Williamsville
- Tipico Coffee, Buffalo
- Wallenwein’s Hotel, East Aurora
- Waves Restaurant, Cheektowaga
- Wine On Hertel, Buffalo
They’ll also receive free access to a peer networking platform, connecting them with industry resources and advice from fellow restaurant owners.