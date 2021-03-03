GREENSBORO, N.C. – Frontline workers across our state have worked so hard and have sacrificed so much during the pandemic. This is why a restaurant owner from the Triad has stepped up to donate thousands of pizzas to these workers.



Marco's Pizza owner, Travis Cole, and his employees prepared 150 pizzas to donate to educators at Greensboro Day School. Cole says since the beginning of the pandemic, it's become his passion to help and support the community.

He says his pizza business is catered towards pickup and delivery so he hasn't suffered as much as other people have. Cole emphasizes it's important to reward people who have faced several challenges during the pandemic like teachers who've had to shift from in-person to virtual learning. Now, many of them are back in the classroom.

"At least we can show our appreciation for everything that they're doing right now and at least give them lunch and try to make their day," Cole says.

They've been donating pizzas to schools and hospitals for almost a year now and he plans to continue for another eight weeks. Cole has also raised money to purchase hundreds of dollars worth of food from local restaurants to support their business and then donate this food to frontline workers.