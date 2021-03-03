DURHAM, N.C. — T-shirt sales during the pandemic helped a barber open his second shop.



Akili Hester, owner of Black Wall Street Barbershop, says he was cutting half of his customers during the onset of the pandemic.



"You know regardless of my situation, my bills are still there like, 'We waiting for the money.' So, I had to be creative," Hester says.



He launched Bull City Merch. It's a clothing line that features different slogans and images all representing Durham, the Bull City. He says customers started buying T-shirts in bulk.



"That's paying the bills," Hester says. "Like, these things are helping me keep my shop open. These things are helping me get to the point where I can open up another shop with another good brother that's a barber, too."



Hester, in partnership with co-owner Jay Jeffers, opened Hayti Barbershop. This is the second shop for each of the barbers.



Jeffers says after learning lessons from the past year, they are ready to take on this new venture.



Jeffers says the feel inside will be, "Old school customer service...but also new applications to help enhance your customer's experience."